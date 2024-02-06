ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) Gain 20.33%, Marking Win By Bears

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 8.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.14M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 20.33% during that session. The ZFOX stock price is -217.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 62.73% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.07K shares.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Sporting 20.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZFOX stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, ZeroFox Holdings Inc shares have moved 26.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) have changed 51.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.