ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) Gain 20.33%, Marking Win By Bears

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 8.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.14M, closed the recent trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 20.33% during that session. The ZFOX stock price is -217.27% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 62.73% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.07K shares.
ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information
Sporting 20.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZFOX stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, ZeroFox Holdings Inc shares have moved 26.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZFOX) have changed 51.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.
ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -6.69% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 159.80%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.87 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024. Year-ago sales stood $45.4 million and -$ respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.30% for the current quarter and — for the next.
ZFOX Dividends
ZeroFox Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.