Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Is Up 0.82%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.16M, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The XERS stock price is -24.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 55.06% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information
Sporting 0.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XERS stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares have moved 5.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) have changed -2.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.76%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.90%.
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.7 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $33.14 million and $33.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.80% for the current quarter and 27.60% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.56% over the past 5 years.
XERS Dividends
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.