Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) Is Up 0.82%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.16M, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The XERS stock price is -24.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.07 and 55.06% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the XERS stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares have moved 5.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) have changed -2.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.