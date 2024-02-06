Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Shares Are Down -11.74% YTD

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.72M, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.05% during that session. The WKSP stock price is -228.03% off its 52-week high price of $4.33 and 10.61% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79190.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 90.79K shares.

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information

Sporting 6.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WKSP stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, Worksport Ltd shares have moved -11.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ:WKSP) have changed -4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.