Will Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 11.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the last trade at $4.07 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.39% during that session. The RKLB stock price is -97.79% off its 52-week high price of $8.05 and 11.06% above the 52-week low of $3.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.79 million shares.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Sporting 2.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RKLB stock price touched $4.07 or saw a rise of 21.12%. Year-to-date, Rocket Lab USA Inc shares have moved -26.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) have changed -25.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.