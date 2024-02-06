Will Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $912.04M, closed the recent trade at $6.09 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 4.28% during that session. The MOMO stock price is -82.59% off its 52-week high price of $11.12 and 5.75% above the 52-week low of $5.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

Sporting 4.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MOMO stock price touched $6.09 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Hello Group Inc ADR shares have moved -12.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) have changed -7.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hello Group Inc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.82%, compared to 20.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $408.64 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $420.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $458.37 million and $378.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.80% for the current quarter and 11.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.48% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 42.51% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.47%.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 6.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.94% with a share float percentage of 81.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hello Group Inc ADR having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 9.87 million shares worth more than $94.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 5.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 9.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.57 million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.04% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $21.04 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $20.56 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.