Will Current Price Volatility Hamper RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Future Potential?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the recent trade at $1.88 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The RLX stock price is -59.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 26.06% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.12 million shares.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information
Sporting 3.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RLX stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 1.57%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -6.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have changed -2.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 15.74% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.60%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.02 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -62.24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.71%.
RLX Dividends
RLX Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 42.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.93% with a share float percentage of 52.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLX Technology Inc ADR having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. with over 60.07 million shares worth more than $111.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. held 3.82% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 48.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.88 million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 11.28 million shares of worth $20.86 million while later fund manager owns 11.18 million shares of worth $20.69 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.