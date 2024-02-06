Will Current Price Volatility Hamper RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) Future Potential?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the recent trade at $1.88 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.02% during that session. The RLX stock price is -59.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 26.06% above the 52-week low of $1.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.12 million shares.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Sporting 3.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RLX stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 1.57%. Year-to-date, RLX Technology Inc ADR shares have moved -6.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) have changed -2.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.23.