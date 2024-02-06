Will Current Price Volatility Hamper JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Future Potential?

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 15.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.51B, closed the last trade at $22.39 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 2.80% during that session. The JD stock price is -165.7% off its 52-week high price of $59.49 and 7.01% above the 52-week low of $20.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.42 million shares.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Sporting 2.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JD stock price touched $22.39 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, JD.com Inc ADR shares have moved -22.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) have changed -17.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.