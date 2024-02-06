Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Chewy Inc (CHWY) Future Potential?

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 8.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.30B, closed the last trade at $16.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -5.05% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -212.34% off its 52-week high price of $52.88 and 2.36% above the 52-week low of $16.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.85 million shares.

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting -5.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHWY stock price touched $16.93 or saw a rise of 12.51%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc shares have moved -28.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have changed -18.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.