Will Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $955.42M, closed the last trade at $10.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -5.31% during that session. The CENX stock price is -27.37% off its 52-week high price of $13.17 and 44.87% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

Sporting -5.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CENX stock price touched $10.34 or saw a rise of 14.26%. Year-to-date, Century Aluminum Co. shares have moved -14.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) have changed -5.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.22.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Century Aluminum Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -342.31%, compared to -18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 154.80% and 36.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $477.13 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $448 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $529.9 million and $552.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.00% for the current quarter and -18.90% for the next.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.29% with a share float percentage of 106.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Century Aluminum Co. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.73 million shares worth more than $84.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.89 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.38 million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.78% shares in the company for having 3.5 million shares of worth $25.13 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $23.4 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.40% of company’s outstanding stock.