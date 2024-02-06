Why Should You Consider Adding United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) To Your Portfolio?

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 8.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.12B, closed the last trade at $40.01 per share which meant it lost -$1.36 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The UAL stock price is -45.54% off its 52-week high price of $58.23 and 15.82% above the 52-week low of $33.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.65 million shares.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Sporting -3.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UAL stock price touched $40.01 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, United Airlines Holdings Inc shares have moved -3.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have changed -1.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.