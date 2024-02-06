Why Should You Consider Adding Replimune Group Inc (REPL) To Your Portfolio?

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $416.37M, closed the last trade at $7.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -3.95% during that session. The REPL stock price is -318.01% off its 52-week high price of $29.47 and 16.45% above the 52-week low of $5.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Sporting -3.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the REPL stock price touched $7.05 or saw a rise of 14.02%. Year-to-date, Replimune Group Inc shares have moved -16.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have changed -19.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.25.