Why Should You Consider Adding Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) To Your Portfolio?

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.64B, closed the recent trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.73% during that session. The ABEV stock price is -15.91% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 13.64% above the 52-week low of $2.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.96 million shares.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Sporting 1.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ABEV stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Ambev S.A. ADR shares have moved -5.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) have changed -4.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.