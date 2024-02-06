Why Should You Add Beyond Inc (BYON) To Your Portfolio?

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) has a beta value of 3.68 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $977.57M, closed the last trade at $21.58 per share which meant it lost -$1.42 on the day or -6.17% during that session. The BYON stock price is -81.97% off its 52-week high price of $39.27 and 36.47% above the 52-week low of $13.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) trade information

Sporting -6.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BYON stock price touched $21.58 or saw a rise of 9.1%. Year-to-date, Beyond Inc shares have moved -22.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Inc (NYSE:BYON) have changed -15.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.95.