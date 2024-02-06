Why Should You Add AT&T, Inc. (T) To Your Portfolio?

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 31.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.77B, closed the last trade at $17.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The T stock price is -14.27% off its 52-week high price of $20.26 and 24.25% above the 52-week low of $13.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.25 million shares.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Sporting -0.56% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the T stock price touched $17.73 or saw a rise of 2.37%. Year-to-date, AT&T, Inc. shares have moved 5.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) have changed 3.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 90.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.