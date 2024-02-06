Why Should We Buy CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Stock?

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.64M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -41.04% during that session. The CURO stock price is -973.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and -28.89% below the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.97K shares.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) trade information

Sporting -41.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CURO stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 54.08%. Year-to-date, CURO Group Holdings Corp shares have moved -43.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have changed -46.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.