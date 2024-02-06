Why Should We Buy CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Stock?

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.64M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -41.04% during that session. The CURO stock price is -973.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.83 and -28.89% below the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81840.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.97K shares.
CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) trade information
Sporting -41.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CURO stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 54.08%. Year-to-date, CURO Group Holdings Corp shares have moved -43.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -53.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have changed -46.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.
CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that CURO Group Holdings Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -227.05%, compared to -6.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 66.81% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.68%.
CURO Dividends
CURO Group Holdings Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on February 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 46.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.26% with a share float percentage of 43.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CURO Group Holdings Corp having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oco Capital Partners, L.p. with over 3.95 million shares worth more than $5.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Oco Capital Partners, L.p. held 9.58% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Long Focus Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.02 million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $0.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.