Why Should We Buy Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 54.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1759.98B, closed the last trade at $170.31 per share which meant it lost -$1.5 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The AMZN stock price is -1.29% off its 52-week high price of $172.50 and 48.26% above the 52-week low of $88.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.25 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Sporting -0.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AMZN stock price touched $170.31 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Amazon.com Inc. shares have moved 12.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have changed 17.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.