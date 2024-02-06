Why Should We Buy Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 54.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1759.98B, closed the last trade at $170.31 per share which meant it lost -$1.5 on the day or -0.87% during that session. The AMZN stock price is -1.29% off its 52-week high price of $172.50 and 48.26% above the 52-week low of $88.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 55.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.25 million shares.
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information
Sporting -0.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AMZN stock price touched $170.31 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Amazon.com Inc. shares have moved 12.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have changed 17.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Amazon.com Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.28%, compared to 23.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 40.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.00%.
AMZN Dividends
Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.42% with a share float percentage of 67.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amazon.com Inc. having a total of 5,733 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 725.91 million shares worth more than $94.63 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 610.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.63 billion and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 272.0 million shares of worth $35.46 billion while later fund manager owns 212.53 million shares of worth $27.71 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.