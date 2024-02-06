Why Should Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Be In Your Portfolio?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.46B, closed the recent trade at $31.08 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The KDP stock price is -16.57% off its 52-week high price of $36.23 and 11.0% above the 52-week low of $27.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.45 million shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KDP stock price touched $31.08 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares have moved -6.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) have changed -2.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.