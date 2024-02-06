Why Should Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Be In Your Portfolio?

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 3.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.84B, closed the last trade at $5.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -3.50% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -117.03% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $3.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.01 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting -3.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JOBY stock price touched $5.52 or saw a rise of 8.15%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc shares have moved -16.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -8.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.9.