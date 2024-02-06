Why Invest In Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock?

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 8.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.11B, closed the last trade at $52.65 per share which meant it lost -$1.54 on the day or -2.84% during that session. The O stock price is -28.95% off its 52-week high price of $67.89 and 14.47% above the 52-week low of $45.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.56 million shares.

Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) trade information

Sporting -2.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the O stock price touched $52.65 or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, Realty Income Corp. shares have moved -8.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O) have changed -8.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.