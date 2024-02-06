Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Solo Brands Inc (DTC)?

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.57M, closed the last trade at $2.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.72% during that session. The DTC stock price is -242.08% off its 52-week high price of $8.86 and -0.77% below the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 985.46K shares.

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) trade information

Sporting -3.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DTC stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 12.79%. Year-to-date, Solo Brands Inc shares have moved -57.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) have changed -52.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.