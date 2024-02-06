Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Coupang Inc (CPNG)?

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.57B, closed the recent trade at $13.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -45.49% off its 52-week high price of $19.99 and 7.86% above the 52-week low of $12.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.38 million shares.
Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information
Sporting -0.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPNG stock price touched $13.74 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc shares have moved -15.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) have changed -12.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.
Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Coupang Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 600.00%, compared to 23.40% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.42% over the past 5 years.
CPNG Dividends
Coupang Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 26 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 82.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc having a total of 571 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 426.16 million shares worth more than $7.42 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 26.49% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 112.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.96 billion and represent 7.00% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 37.27 million shares of worth $648.56 million while later fund manager owns 25.7 million shares of worth $447.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.60% of company’s outstanding stock.