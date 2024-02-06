Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Coupang Inc (CPNG)?

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.57B, closed the recent trade at $13.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -45.49% off its 52-week high price of $19.99 and 7.86% above the 52-week low of $12.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.38 million shares.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting -0.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CPNG stock price touched $13.74 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc shares have moved -15.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) have changed -12.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.