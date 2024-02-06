Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN)?

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 10.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.96B, closed the last trade at $65.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The AZN stock price is -17.53% off its 52-week high price of $76.56 and 5.23% above the 52-week low of $61.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.43 million shares.
Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information
Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AZN stock price touched $65.14 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Astrazeneca plc ADR shares have moved -3.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) have changed -5.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Astrazeneca plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.91%, compared to 2.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 9.41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.10%.
AZN Dividends
Astrazeneca plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.51 at a share yield of 2.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.