Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN)?

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 10.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.96B, closed the last trade at $65.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The AZN stock price is -17.53% off its 52-week high price of $76.56 and 5.23% above the 52-week low of $61.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.43 million shares.

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Sporting -0.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AZN stock price touched $65.14 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Astrazeneca plc ADR shares have moved -3.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ:AZN) have changed -5.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.