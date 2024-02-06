Why Acquire Shares Of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)?

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.96M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The XFOR stock price is -203.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 32.94% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.16 million shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Sporting 2.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XFOR stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 5.27%. Year-to-date, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 1.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have changed 1.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.59.