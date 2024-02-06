Why Acquire Shares Of Boeing Co. (BA)?

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 8.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.07B, closed the last trade at $206.63 per share which meant it lost -$2.75 on the day or -1.31% during that session. The BA stock price is -29.48% off its 52-week high price of $267.54 and 14.7% above the 52-week low of $176.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.13 million shares.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting -1.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BA stock price touched $206.63 or saw a rise of 3.73%. Year-to-date, Boeing Co. shares have moved -20.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) have changed -15.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.