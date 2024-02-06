When Will Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Be Worth Investing In?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 3.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.09B, closed the recent trade at $242.67 per share which meant it gained $19.42 on the day or 8.70% during that session. The SPOT stock price is 7.51% off its 52-week high price of $224.45 and 52.76% above the 52-week low of $114.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Sporting 8.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPOT stock price touched $242.67 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Spotify Technology S.A. shares have moved 29.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have changed 25.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.