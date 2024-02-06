When Will Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Be Worth Investing In?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 3.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.09B, closed the recent trade at $242.67 per share which meant it gained $19.42 on the day or 8.70% during that session. The SPOT stock price is 7.51% off its 52-week high price of $224.45 and 52.76% above the 52-week low of $114.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information
Sporting 8.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPOT stock price touched $242.67 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Spotify Technology S.A. shares have moved 29.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have changed 25.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.
Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Spotify Technology S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 70.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.86%, compared to 7.90% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.93% over the past 5 years.
SPOT Dividends
Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 27.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.72% with a share float percentage of 82.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spotify Technology S.A. having a total of 840 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 25.18 million shares worth more than $4.04 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.93% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 9.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.5 billion and represent 4.80% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.78% shares in the company for having 9.31 million shares of worth $1.39 billion while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $256.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.