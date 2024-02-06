When Is Nike, Inc. (NKE) Going To Be Good Investment?

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 10.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.04B, closed the last trade at $99.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The NKE stock price is -29.84% off its 52-week high price of $129.42 and 11.06% above the 52-week low of $88.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.07 million shares.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Sporting -1.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NKE stock price touched $99.68 or saw a rise of 4.44%. Year-to-date, Nike, Inc. shares have moved -8.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have changed -2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.