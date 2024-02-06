When Is Nike, Inc. (NKE) Going To Be Good Investment?

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 10.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $151.04B, closed the last trade at $99.68 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The NKE stock price is -29.84% off its 52-week high price of $129.42 and 11.06% above the 52-week low of $88.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.07 million shares.
Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information
Sporting -1.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NKE stock price touched $99.68 or saw a rise of 4.44%. Year-to-date, Nike, Inc. shares have moved -8.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have changed -2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Nike, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nike, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.53%, compared to -6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.60% and 34.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.20%.
22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.28 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.52% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 11.67% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.17%.
NKE Dividends
Nike, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.42 at a share yield of 1.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.