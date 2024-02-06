When Is Hongli Group Inc (HLP) Going To Be Good Investment?

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.30M, closed the recent trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The HLP stock price is -323.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.68 and 64.88% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 809.54K shares.

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HLP stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Hongli Group Inc shares have moved 21.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) have changed -23.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.