When Is Hongli Group Inc (HLP) Going To Be Good Investment?

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) has seen 0.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.30M, closed the recent trade at $2.05 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The HLP stock price is -323.41% off its 52-week high price of $8.68 and 64.88% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 809.54K shares.
Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) trade information
Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HLP stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Hongli Group Inc shares have moved 21.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP) have changed -23.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Hongli Group Inc (HLP) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -35.08% over the past 6 months.
HLP Dividends
Hongli Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 76.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.40% with a share float percentage of 1.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hongli Group Inc having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 41154.0 shares worth more than $81484.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.33% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 118.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.