When Is Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Going To Be Good Investment?

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 11.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.09B, closed the last trade at $7.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -3.64% during that session. The BCS stock price is -27.22% off its 52-week high price of $9.44 and 16.04% above the 52-week low of $6.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.41 million shares.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting -3.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCS stock price touched $7.42 or saw a rise of 4.75%. Year-to-date, Barclays plc ADR shares have moved -5.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) have changed -6.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.