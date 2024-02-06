When Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Will Be A Good Investment?

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.52B, closed the recent trade at $20.60 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.50% during that session. The INFY stock price is 0.53% off its 52-week high price of $20.49 and 28.59% above the 52-week low of $14.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.05 million shares.

Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Sporting 1.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the INFY stock price touched $20.60 or saw a rise of 0.58%. Year-to-date, Infosys Ltd ADR shares have moved 12.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE:INFY) have changed 13.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.