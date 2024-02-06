When Does Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Become A Good Investment?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 8.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.02B, closed the last trade at $86.98 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The MU stock price is -3.52% off its 52-week high price of $90.04 and 39.34% above the 52-week low of $52.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.97 million shares.
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information
Sporting 0.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MU stock price touched $86.98 or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology Inc. shares have moved 1.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 5.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.
Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 24.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.34%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.30% and 108.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.70%.
23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.31 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.91 billion for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 86.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.62%.
MU Dividends
Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 0.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.