When Does Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Become A Good Investment?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 8.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.02B, closed the last trade at $86.98 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 0.58% during that session. The MU stock price is -3.52% off its 52-week high price of $90.04 and 39.34% above the 52-week low of $52.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.97 million shares.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting 0.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MU stock price touched $86.98 or saw a rise of 2.04%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology Inc. shares have moved 1.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 5.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.