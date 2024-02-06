When Does Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Become A Good Investment?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.56B, closed the recent trade at $39.72 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The DAL stock price is -25.4% off its 52-week high price of $49.81 and 22.96% above the 52-week low of $30.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.53 million shares.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DAL stock price touched $39.72 or saw a rise of 1.02%. Year-to-date, Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares have moved -1.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have changed -2.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.