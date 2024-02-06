What Are The Chances Of Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Being A Good Investment?

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $294.24M, closed the recent trade at $3.08 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 8.52% during that session. The HNST stock price is -13.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.49 and 65.58% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 859.22K shares.

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Sporting 8.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HNST stock price touched $3.08 or saw a rise of 2.84%. Year-to-date, Honest Company Inc shares have moved -6.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) have changed 7.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.