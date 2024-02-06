What Are The Chances Of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Being A Good Investment?

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 18.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it -1.00% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -5400.0% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.
FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information
Sporting -1.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FOXO stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc shares have moved -7.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) have changed -2.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.
FOXO Technologies Inc (FOXO) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -85.16% over the past 6 months.
FOXO Dividends
FOXO Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 47.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.84% with a share float percentage of 3.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FOXO Technologies Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Corbin Capital Partners, LP with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $85217.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Corbin Capital Partners, LP held 0.51% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75161.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $75161.0 while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $43890.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.