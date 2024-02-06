What Are The Chances Of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Being A Good Investment?

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 18.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it -1.00% during that session. The FOXO stock price is -5400.0% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the FOXO stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 33.33%. Year-to-date, FOXO Technologies Inc shares have moved -7.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FOXO Technologies Inc (AMEX:FOXO) have changed -2.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.