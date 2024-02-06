Wells Fargo & Co. Shares Are Down 3.11% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 14.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $176.86B, closed the last trade at $48.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The WFC stock price is -5.63% off its 52-week high price of $51.44 and 27.62% above the 52-week low of $35.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.85 million shares.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WFC stock price touched $48.70 or saw a rise of 5.33%. Year-to-date, Wells Fargo & Co. shares have moved -1.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) have changed -1.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.