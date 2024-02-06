Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.41M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 7.22% during that session. The WLDS stock price is -444.68% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 44.68% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 665.26K shares.
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information
Sporting 7.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WLDS stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Wearable Devices Ltd shares have moved 35.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) have changed -6.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.
Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -62.80% over the past 6 months.
WLDS Dividends
Wearable Devices Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 39.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.09% with a share float percentage of 3.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wearable Devices Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 27245.0 shares worth more than $38960.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.17% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 13921.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19907.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.