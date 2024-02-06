Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.41M, closed the recent trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 7.22% during that session. The WLDS stock price is -444.68% off its 52-week high price of $2.56 and 44.68% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 665.26K shares.

Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Sporting 7.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WLDS stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Wearable Devices Ltd shares have moved 35.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ:WLDS) have changed -6.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.