Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 19.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.18B, closed the last trade at $49.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -1.34% during that session. The CSCO stock price is -17.53% off its 52-week high price of $58.19 and 7.98% above the 52-week low of $45.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.23 million shares.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Sporting -1.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CSCO stock price touched $49.51 or saw a rise of 5.55%. Year-to-date, Cisco Systems, Inc. shares have moved -2.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have changed -1.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.