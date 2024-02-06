Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Lower

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.89B, closed the recent trade at $91.40 per share which meant it gained $2.95 on the day or 3.34% during that session. The KKR stock price is 1.71% off its 52-week high price of $89.84 and 48.07% above the 52-week low of $47.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.43 million shares.

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) trade information

Sporting 3.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KKR stock price touched $91.40 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, KKR & Co. Inc shares have moved 10.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) have changed 12.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.