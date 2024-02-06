Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Lower

Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.52M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -22.10% during that session. The AEY stock price is -4185.71% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and -8.57% below the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.99K shares.
Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information
Sporting -22.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AEY stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 83.96%. Year-to-date, Addvantage Technologies Group shares have moved -85.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -84.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) have changed -85.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 4740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -94.27% over the past 6 months.
AEY Dividends
Addvantage Technologies Group is expected to release its next earnings report between March 19 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 38.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.03% with a share float percentage of 4.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Addvantage Technologies Group having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.24% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 87864.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54479.0 and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 96423.0 shares of worth $59786.0 while later fund manager owns 88780.0 shares of worth $55047.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.