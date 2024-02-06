Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Addvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Lower

Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) has a beta value of 0.58 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.52M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -22.10% during that session. The AEY stock price is -4185.71% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and -8.57% below the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.99K shares.

Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) trade information

Sporting -22.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AEY stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 83.96%. Year-to-date, Addvantage Technologies Group shares have moved -85.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -84.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Addvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) have changed -85.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 4740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.