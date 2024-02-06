Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Lower

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 9.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.75B, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -54.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 35.41% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.91 million shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SIRI stock price touched $5.14 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares have moved -6.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have changed -5.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 173.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.25.