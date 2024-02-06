Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Lower

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 9.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.75B, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -54.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 35.41% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.91 million shares.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information
Sporting -0.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SIRI stock price touched $5.14 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares have moved -6.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have changed -5.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 173.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.25.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to -10.30% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.66% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -7.05% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.
SIRI Dividends
Sirius XM Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 2.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 83.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.44% with a share float percentage of 76.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc having a total of 818 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 61.3 million shares worth more than $277.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.60% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 49.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.18 million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 65.56 million shares of worth $288.46 million while later fund manager owns 25.51 million shares of worth $130.1 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.