Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Paramount Global (PARA) Lower

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 13.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.13B, closed the last trade at $14.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -2.84% during that session. The PARA stock price is -79.53% off its 52-week high price of $25.17 and 25.04% above the 52-week low of $10.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.06 million shares.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Sporting -2.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PARA stock price touched $14.02 or saw a rise of 10.7%. Year-to-date, Paramount Global shares have moved -5.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) have changed -3.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 79.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.