Wall Street Was Disappointed By Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s -2.14% Stock Price Decline

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.97M, closed the last trade at $3.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The LUNR stock price is -3615.85% off its 52-week high price of $136.00 and 42.9% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 983.06K shares.
Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information
Sporting -2.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LUNR stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 9.63%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Machines Inc shares have moved 43.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) have changed 73.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.
Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -52.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.30%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.8 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $37.99 million and $18.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -50.50% for the current quarter and 148.70% for the next.
LUNR Dividends
Intuitive Machines Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 25.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.04% with a share float percentage of 45.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intuitive Machines Inc having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CPMG INC with over 1.24 million shares worth more than $10.16 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, CPMG INC held 5.91% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Quarry LP, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.54 million and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $1.57 million while later fund manager owns 56398.0 shares of worth $0.48 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.