Wall Street Was Disappointed By Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR)’s -2.14% Stock Price Decline

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.97M, closed the last trade at $3.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The LUNR stock price is -3615.85% off its 52-week high price of $136.00 and 42.9% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 983.06K shares.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Sporting -2.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LUNR stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 9.63%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Machines Inc shares have moved 43.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) have changed 73.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.