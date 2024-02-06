Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) Estimation And Forecast

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 9.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.88B, closed the last trade at $8.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -3.32% during that session. The VOD stock price is -48.17% off its 52-week high price of $12.52 and 4.14% above the 52-week low of $8.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.89 million shares.

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Sporting -3.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VOD stock price touched $8.45 or saw a rise of 5.06%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group plc ADR shares have moved -2.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed -5.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.