Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.97%

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 7.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the last trade at $7.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.97% during that session. The UEC stock price is -4.51% off its 52-week high price of $8.34 and 71.18% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.29 million shares.
Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information
Sporting -1.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UEC stock price touched $7.98 or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp shares have moved 24.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) have changed 23.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.
Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 118.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 700.00%, compared to 10.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.63% over the past 5 years.
UEC Dividends
Uranium Energy Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 11 and March 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.14% with a share float percentage of 66.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.74 million shares worth more than $213.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.81% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 22.94 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.09 million and represent 5.84% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 21.15 million shares of worth $168.77 million while later fund manager owns 11.63 million shares of worth $92.77 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.