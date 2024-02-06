Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -1.97%

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 7.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the last trade at $7.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.97% during that session. The UEC stock price is -4.51% off its 52-week high price of $8.34 and 71.18% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.29 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting -1.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UEC stock price touched $7.98 or saw a rise of 4.32%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp shares have moved 24.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) have changed 23.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.17.