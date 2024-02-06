Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 26.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.97B, closed the last trade at $68.99 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The UBER stock price is 1.07% off its 52-week high price of $68.25 and 57.65% above the 52-week low of $29.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.69 million shares.
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information
Sporting 1.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UBER stock price touched $68.99 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc shares have moved 12.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have changed 19.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 71.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.
Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Uber Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 107.96%, compared to 21.30% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 108.26% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.17%.
UBER Dividends
Uber Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.