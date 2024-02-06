Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 26.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.97B, closed the last trade at $68.99 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 1.35% during that session. The UBER stock price is 1.07% off its 52-week high price of $68.25 and 57.65% above the 52-week low of $29.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.69 million shares.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Sporting 1.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the UBER stock price touched $68.99 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Uber Technologies Inc shares have moved 12.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have changed 19.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 71.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.