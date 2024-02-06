Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.90B, closed the recent trade at $39.23 per share which meant it gained $1.82 on the day or 4.87% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -11.11% off its 52-week high price of $43.59 and 21.74% above the 52-week low of $30.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.90 million shares.

Sporting 4.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TCOM stock price touched $39.23 or saw a fall of -0.8%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares have moved 8.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed 2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 713.79%, compared to 24.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 200.00% and 14.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 114.60%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $727.34 million and $1.28 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 96.50% for the current quarter and 21.00% for the next.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 04 and March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.40% with a share float percentage of 39.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Ltd ADR having a total of 546 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 27.36 million shares worth more than $1.08 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 4.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 23.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $924.12 million and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 14.73 million shares of worth $580.14 million while later fund manager owns 11.63 million shares of worth $458.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.