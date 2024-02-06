Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 14.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.88B, closed the last trade at $12.38 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The TEVA stock price is -2.1% off its 52-week high price of $12.64 and 42.73% above the 52-week low of $7.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.12 million shares.

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the TEVA stock price touched $12.38 or saw a rise of 2.06%. Year-to-date, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares have moved 18.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA) have changed 13.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.87.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 5.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.73 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.95 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -6.63% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.60%.

TEVA Dividends

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.90% with a share float percentage of 51.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR having a total of 611 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 40.29 million shares worth more than $303.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with the holding of over 33.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $253.79 million and represent 3.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 6.73 million shares of worth $68.62 million while later fund manager owns 6.19 million shares of worth $60.43 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.