Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.90M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -5.63% during that session. The TGB stock price is -37.31% off its 52-week high price of $1.84 and 21.64% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Sporting -5.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TGB stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 14.92%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Ltd. shares have moved -4.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.