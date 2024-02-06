Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.90M, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -5.63% during that session. The TGB stock price is -37.31% off its 52-week high price of $1.84 and 21.64% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.
Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) trade information
Sporting -5.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TGB stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 14.92%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Ltd. shares have moved -4.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.
Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Taseko Mines Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,100.00%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.10%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $112.27 million for the current quarter.
TGB Dividends
Taseko Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.