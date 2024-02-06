Surgepays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 1.51%

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.71M, closed the recent trade at $8.07 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.51% during that session. The SURG stock price is -3.22% off its 52-week high price of $8.33 and 51.92% above the 52-week low of $3.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 448.92K shares.

Sporting 1.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SURG stock price touched $8.07 or saw a rise of 2.77%. Year-to-date, Surgepays Inc shares have moved 25.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) have changed 27.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.97.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Surgepays Inc (SURG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.67% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.52 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $36.23 million and $36.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.50% for the current quarter and -4.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.39% over the past 5 years.

SURG Dividends

Surgepays Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.04% with a share float percentage of 16.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Surgepays Inc having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Praetorian Pr LLC with over 0.48 million shares worth more than $3.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Praetorian Pr LLC held 3.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.24 million and represent 3.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $2.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.80% of company’s outstanding stock.