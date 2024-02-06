Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $377.25M, closed the last trade at $3.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The SFIX stock price is -76.56% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and 13.13% above the 52-week low of $2.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SFIX stock price touched $3.20 or saw a rise of 7.51%. Year-to-date, Stitch Fix Inc shares have moved -10.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have changed -3.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.52.