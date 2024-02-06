Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.70B, closed the recent trade at $94.24 per share which meant it gained $1.73 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The SBUX stock price is -22.54% off its 52-week high price of $115.48 and 5.34% above the 52-week low of $89.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.57 million shares.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

Sporting 1.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SBUX stock price touched $94.24 or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Starbucks Corp. shares have moved -1.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have changed 1.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.